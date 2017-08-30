Latvia Retail Sales Growth Strongest In 8 Months

Latvia’s retail sales growth accelerated in July to the highest level in eight months, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Wednesday.

Retail sales climbed a working-day-adjusted 3.9 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 3.2 percent rise in the prior month.

Moreover, the latest rate of increase was the the sharpest since November last year, when production had grown 4.9 percent.

Turnover of retail trade in non-food products grew 3.3 percent annually in July and those of food products went up by 4.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 0.8 percent from June, when it dropped by 0.6 percent.

