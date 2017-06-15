London Fire Brigade Chief says Firefighters have reached Top Floor of Burnt Tower, But have Not Been Able to Conduct Comprehensive

LONDON FIRE BRIGADE CHIEF SAYS FIREFIGHTERS HAVE REACHED TOP FLOOR OF BURNT TOWER, BUT HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO CONDUCT COMPREHENSIVE SEARCH OF BUILDING YET -ITV INTERVIEWThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com