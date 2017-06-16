LONDON – SAUDI FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS WORKING ON LIST OF “GRIEVANCES” ON QATAR, EXPECTS TO PRESENT LIST “FAIRLY SOON”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Saudi Foreign Minister says Qatar Should Respond to Demands to Stop Supporting “extremism and Terrorism” Which Whole World - June 16, 2017
- U.s. Consumer Sentiment falls in June, Current Levels to Underpin Consumer Spending in Months Ahead - June 16, 2017
- London – Saudi Foreign Minister says Working on List of “grievances” on Qatar, Expects to Present List “fairly Soon” - June 16, 2017