Loonie Advances Following BoC Decision

The Bank of Canada raised interest rate unexpectedly to 1.00 percent. Following the decision, the loonie climbed against its major rivals.

The loonie was trading at 89.35 against the yen, 1.2210 against the greenback, 1.4547 against the euro and 0.9735 against the aussie around 10:01 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com