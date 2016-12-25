Low liquidity and light calendar could result in wild swings [Video]

There are very few economic indicators in the holiday week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Nevertheless, after the big moves in 2016 and especially December, portfolio managers might be re-adjusting at the last moment. A mix of low liquidity and significant moves could result in extreme outcomes. This has already happened in the past. […]
