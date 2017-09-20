Malaysia Inflation Accelerates More Than Expected In August

Malaysia’s consumer price inflation accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in August, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Wednesday.
The consumer price index climbed 3.7 percent year-over-year in August, faster than the 3.2 percent rise in July. Economists had expected the inflation to increase to 3.4 percent.
Transport costs alone surged by 11.7 percent annually in August and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew by 4.3 percent. In contrast, clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.3 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.9 percent from July, when it edged down by 0.1 percent.
