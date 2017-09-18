Malaysia Jobless Rate Rises In July

Malaysia’s unemployment rate increased in July, though slightly, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Monday.

The jobless rate rose to 3.5 percent in July from 3.4 percent in the previous month. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was also 3.5 percent.

The number of unemployed people climbed to 519,000 in July from 507,700 in June. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 516,200.

The labor force participation rate came in at 67.7 percent in July, down from 67.8 percent in the prior month.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate also edged up to 3.5 percent in July from 3.4 percent in June.

