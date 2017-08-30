Malaysia PPI Inflation Accelerates In July

Malaysia’s producer price inflation accelerated in July after easing in the prior month, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Wednesday.
The producer price index for local production climbed 7.1 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 6.4 percent rise in June.
The price index for mining sector grew the most by 24.0 percent annually in July, followed by a 7.8 percent spike in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector.
On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.3 percent from June, when it slid by 1.1 percent.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- *Japan Aug Small Business Confidence 49 Vs. 50 In July - August 30, 2017
- *Australian Dollar Climbs To 5-day High Of 1.4980 Against Euro - August 30, 2017
- *Dutch Aug Producer Confidence 5.4 Vs. 6.6 In July - August 30, 2017