Malaysia PPI Inflation Accelerates In July

Malaysia’s producer price inflation accelerated in July after easing in the prior month, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Wednesday.

The producer price index for local production climbed 7.1 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 6.4 percent rise in June.

The price index for mining sector grew the most by 24.0 percent annually in July, followed by a 7.8 percent spike in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector.

On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.3 percent from June, when it slid by 1.1 percent.

