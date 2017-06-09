With the final seats being decided upon, we could get a less hung parliament than the one that was evident a few hours ago, when pound/dollar hit a low of 1.2635. While no party has an absolute majority, the Conservatives could continue governing. With 318 seats, May’s Tories could find support from the Northern Irish DUP […] The post May remains in power with DUP – GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.27 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story