With the final seats being decided upon, we could get a less hung parliament than the one that was evident a few hours ago, when pound/dollar hit a low of 1.2635. While no party has an absolute majority, the Conservatives could continue governing. With 318 seats, May’s Tories could find support from the Northern Irish DUP […] The post May remains in power with DUP – GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.27 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- May remains in power with DUP – GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.27 - June 9, 2017
- Canada gains 54.5K jobs – USD/CAD falls - June 9, 2017
- GBP post elections – to 1.25 or a recovery? It looks cloudy - June 9, 2017