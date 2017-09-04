MERCOSUR: Bloc And European Union Moves Ahead With FTA

The Mercosur and the European Union (EU) are moving forward with negotiations to conclude a free trade agreement. The discussions took place within the framework of the second round of talks between both blocs in Geneva over the weekend.

According to the Argentinean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Mercosur and the EU delegations went through “a fruitful exchange of information in all areas, including trade in goods, trade facilitation and customs cooperation, trade in services, technical barriers to trade, and intellectual property,” among others.

The Mercosur includes Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The Mercosur and the EU delegations agreed to hold a meeting on market access in Buenos Aires on October 16 and 17.

