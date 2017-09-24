MEXICO: Consumer Prices Rise 0.34% In First Half Of September

Mexico’s National Consumer Price Index (INPC) increased 0.34% in the first half of September, compared to +0.31% in the same fortnight of August, said the country’s statistics office. The increase was primarily due to education (+2.21%) and energy (+1.07%) prices.

On an annual comparison, the INPC rose 6.53% in the first half of September, a slight deceleration from the 6.59% annual reading recorded in the same fortnight of August.

Meanwhile, the underlying price index – which excludes from the calculation the most volatile items such as agricultural and energy prices and government-controlled tariffs – increased by 0.28% on a monthly basis and 4.90% on an annual comparison.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com