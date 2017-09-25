MEXICO: Economic Activity Decelerates To +1.3% In July

Mexico’s Global Economic Activity Indicator (IGAE) grew by 1.3% in July, on an annual basis, decelerating in comparison to June, when it increased by 2.4% against the same month in the previous year.

Before seasonal adjustment, July’s data it was the lower result since April 2016, said the country’s statistics office.

By groups of activities, the service sector increased by 2.7% in July, and primary activities rose by 2.4% on an annual comparison. Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector activity decreases by 1.5% in July on the same basis.

