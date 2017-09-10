MEXICO: Government Raises Growth Forecast To 2-2.6% In 2017

The Mexican government raised its economic growth forecast for 2017 to between 2% and 2.6%, from a 1.5-2.5% previous forecast.

For 2018, the government expects a growth of between 2% to 3%, said the Mexican Secretary of Finance, Jose Antonio Meade, while presenting the Economic Package for 2018.

At a press conference, Meade said that the Central Bank of Mexico explained that “the outlook for Mexico’s economic growth would seem to have improved over what was perceived at the time of the previous report.”

However, despite uncertainty over the bilateral ties between Mexico and the United States, it suggests “the likelihood of scenarios materializing that could further affect growth,” he added.

