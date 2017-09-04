MEXICO: Investment And Employment Are At Historical Highs, Says President

Investment, employment and consumption are at historical highs in Mexico, while exports and tourism are setting new records, Mexican President Enrique Pe?a Nieto said in remarks prepared for his fifth annual report on the government.

The president affirmed that after his five years in government, Mexico had received more than US$ 156 billion in Foreign Direct Investment, overcoming by more than 50% the foreign investment received during the six-year period previous to his administration and hitting 99% of the goal set in his National Development Plan.

“One of the most notorious changes is that, for the first time in decades, tax revenues are no longer dependent on oil,” Pe?a Nieto said.

