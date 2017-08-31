MEXICO: OECD Recommends That Am?rica M?vil Enter Pay-TV Industry

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said that Mexico’s Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) should evaluate the entry of Telmex – a unit of Am?rica M?vil – to the pay-TV market.

According to the OCDE’s assessment, released in its Telecommunications and Broadcasting in Mexico 2017 report, the company owned by the Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim could ‘increase competition’ in that segment.

“The IFT should evaluate the entry of Telmex (America Movil unit) into pay television as soon as possible,” said the document. The OECD report mentions that Am?rica M?vil’s accession to the restricted TV market would add competition and improve consumer choices in a market that otherwise would be concentrated.

