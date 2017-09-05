MEXICO: Pe?a Nieto Carries Out Bilateral Agenda With Xi And Putin

Mexico’s President Enrique Pe?a Nieto held bilateral meetings with his Chinese and Russian counterparts, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, respectively, on the sidelines of the Summit of Emerging Economies and Developing Countries.

At the meeting with Xi, both leaders spoke about the launch of operations in Mexico of the Bank of Industry and Commerce of China (ICBC) and the Bank of China. They also highlighted the expansion of air connectivity with the Guangzhou-Vancouver-Mexico City flight by the China Southern Airlines, first Chinese airline to establish a passenger route to Mexico.

During the meeting between Putin and Pe?a Nieto, both agreed to continue expanding contacts between business people from both countries and exchanged views on the main issues on the international agenda, such as the situation in Venezuela and North Korea.

