MEXICO: Trade Balance Posts US$ 1.523 Billion Deficit In July

Mexico posted a US$ 1.523 billion trade deficit in July, with exports growing more rapidly than imports – but not enough to prevent a negative result in the international trade.

It was the biggest trade deficit for the country since January (US$ 3.471 billion), according to revised data from the national statistics office. In July 2016, the Mexican trade balance had a US$ 1.825 billion deficit.

Last month, Mexican export revenue recorded an 8% annual growth, to US$ 32.163 billion. Oil exports were 19.3% higher, while non-oil rose 7.4%.

However, imports reached US$ 33.685 billion, a 6.6% increase from July 2016, pushed higher by an 8.2% rise in intermediate goods purchases.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com