Mofj – Japan 20-Year Jgb Auction Lowest Price 100.2500, Average Price 100.3000, Bids accepted at Lowest Price 64.9734 Pct

MOFJ – JAPAN 20-YEAR JGB AUCTION LOWEST PRICE 100.2500, AVERAGE PRICE 100.3000, BIDS ACCEPTED AT LOWEST PRICE 64.9734 PCTThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- S.korea Finance Ministry says It and S.korea C.bank to Manage Monetary, Fiscal Policy in Harmony, Will take Utmost Care in - June 13, 2017
- S.korea C.bank Chief saysS.korea Finance Ministry and C.bank shared Similar Views on Economic Situation - June 13, 2017
- Boj Offers to Lend Y 817.8 Bln of Jgbs on Spot Basis Through 6/14 As a Secondary Source of Jgbs (offer in the Afternoon) - June 13, 2017