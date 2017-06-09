Moody’s says Lower Levels of Growth, heightened Uncertainty About Policy Direction have increased Risk of Weakening of South

MOODY’S SAYS LOWER LEVELS OF GROWTH, HEIGHTENED UNCERTAINTY ABOUT POLICY DIRECTION HAVE INCREASED RISK OF WEAKENING OF SOUTH AFRICA’S GOVT. BALANCE SHEETThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com