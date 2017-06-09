MOODY’S SAYS LOWER THAN EXPECTED GROWTH WILL FURTHER DELAY STABILIZATION OF SOUTH AFRICA’S DEBT-TO-GDP RATIOThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Moody’s says Lower Than expected Growth Will Further Delay Stabilization of South Africa’s Debt to gdp Ratio - June 9, 2017
- Moody’s says Contingent Liabilities linked to State-owned Enterprises Continue to Pose a Tail Risk to South Africa’s Fiscal - June 9, 2017
- Moody’s says Lower Levels of Growth, heightened Uncertainty About Policy Direction have increased Risk of Weakening of South - June 9, 2017