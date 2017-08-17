Moody's: Singapore Ratings Reflect Competitive Economy, Strong Fiscal Metrics

Moody’s Investors Service said on Thursday that Singapore’s credit profile reflects the city state’s very high per-capita income, a diverse and competitive economy, strong fiscal metrics, and robust institutions.

The rating agency noted that the city-state economy benefits from the cyclical pickup in external demand, but domestic demand remains muted.

Ongoing economic restructuring, which intends to shift Singapore away from a historic reliance on the inflow of foreign labor, also contributed to lower, albeit less volatile, growth, Moody’s said.

Following an economic expansion of 2.7 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2017, Moody’s projected real GDP growth for the full year at 2.5 percent.

Over the longer term, the agency noted that Singapore faces similar structural challenges to other high-income economies, including an aging population and consequently larger expenditure outlays over the long term.

