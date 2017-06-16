Most Asian Markets in Green, Gold Hovers Around $1,250 Mark

All the major Asian indices were trading on a higher note on the last trading day of the week. Gold was trading around $1,252 mark while silver was trading around $16.72 mark. Today BOJ released interest rate decision. BOJ stands pat on monetary policy.

Japan’s Nikkei was trading 0.77 pct higher at 19,984.55 points.

Hong Kong’s Hang seng was trading 0.25 percent higher at 25,697.12 points.

South Korea’s Kospi was trading 0.02 pct higher at 2,360.08 points.

India’s NSE Nifty was trading around 0.20 percent higher at 9,596.45 points and BSE Sensex was trading at 0.16 percent higher at 31,126.66 points.

Shanghai composite index to open down 0.2 pct at 3,126.37 points and China’s CSI300 index to open down 0.2 pct at 3,522.97 points.

Taiwan stock was trading 0.56 pct higher at 10,144.15 points.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading 0.34 pct higher at 5,782.10 points.