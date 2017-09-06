NAFTA: Mexico, U.S. And Canada Expect To Advance Further In Next Rounds

Mexico, the United States and Canada released a joint statement in which they stressed that “important progress was achieved on several issues” in the second round of talks on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

“The parties hope to advance further in the coming weeks,” said the bloc in the document.

At the second round of re-negotiations, more than twenty working groups composed of trade experts and technical officials met to advance discussions and exchange of information and proposals. “In several groups, this commitment resulted in the consolidation of proposals in a single text on which the working groups will continue to work in the next rounds of negotiations,” said the statement released by the Mexican government.

“The Ministers of Mexico, the United States, and Canada reaffirm our commitment to have an accelerated and comprehensive negotiation, with the shared goal of concluding the process towards the end of this year,” the countries said in the letter.

The three nations will now continue in consultations to prepare the third round of talks, to be held in Ottawa, Canada, from September 23 to 27.

