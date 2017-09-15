New York Manufacturing Index Slips Less Than Expected In September

Activity in the New York manufacturing sector saw a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in the month of September, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Friday.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index edged down to 24.4 in September from 25.2 in August, although a positive reading still indicates growth. The index has been expected to drop to 19.0.

