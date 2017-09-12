New Zealand Food Prices Climb 0.6% In August

Food prices in New Zealand added an unadjusted 0.6 percent on month in August, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday – following the 0.2 percent decline in July.

Fruit and vegetable prices rose 3.3 percent on month, while meat, poultry, and fish prices fell 0.2 percent.

Seasonally adjusted, food prices were up 0.2 percent on month in August.

On a yearly basis, food prices gained 2.3 percent after rising 3.0 percent in the previous month.

Fruit and vegetable prices increased 5.5 percent on year, while meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 0.6 percent.

