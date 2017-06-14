New Zealand GDP Gains 0.5% In Q1

New Zealand’s gross domestic product expanded 0.5 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2017, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.
That was shy of expectations for a gain of 0.7 percent but was up from the 0.4 percent increase in the three months prior.
Expenditure on gross domestic product gained 0.2 percent in the first quarter.
On a yearly basis, GDP climbed 2.5 percent – again missing forecasts for 2.7 percent, which would have been unchanged.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Tokyo’s Nikkei Share AverageOpens down 0.34 Pct at 19,815.54 - June 14, 2017
- South Korean WonOpens Onshore Trade at 1,120.0 Per Dollar Vs 1,123.9 at Previous Close - June 14, 2017
- Seoul SharesOpen up 0.03 Pct at 2373.36 - June 14, 2017