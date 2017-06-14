New Zealand GDP On Tap For Thursday

New Zealand will on Thursday release Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to add 0.7 percent on quarter and 2.7 percent on year after gaining 0.4 percent on quarter and 2.7 percent on year in the previous three months.

Australia will see May unemployment data, with the jobless rate expected to hold steady at 5.7 percent. The Australian economy is expected to have added 10,000 jobs after gaining 37,400 in April. The participation rate is called steady at 64.8 percent.

Indonesia will release May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance; in April, imports were worth $11.93 billion and exports were at $13.17 billion for a trade surplus of $1.24 billion.

Also, the central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.75 percent.

