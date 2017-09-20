New Zealand GDP Rises 0.8% On Quarter In Q2

New Zealand’s gross domestic product was up 0.8 percent on quarter in the second three months of 2017, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

That was in line with expectations following the upwardly revised 0.6 percent increase in the three months prior (originally 0.5 percent).

Retail trade and accommodation was up 2.8 percent, driven by an increase in accommodation and food and beverage services.

On a yearly basis, GDP was up 2.5 percent – unchanged and in line with forecasts.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com