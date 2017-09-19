New Zealand Has NZ$1.598 Billion Current Account Deficit

New Zealand had a seasonally adjusted current account deficit of NZ$1.598 billion in the second quarter of 2017, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That follows the NZ$2.2.85 billion shortfall in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, New Zealand’s current account deficit was NZ$7.5 billion (2.8 percent of GDP; it was 2.7 percent of GDP for the June 2016 year).

The goods deficit decreased NZ$677 million to reach NZ$446 million.

