New Zealand Has NZ$1.598 Billion Current Account Deficit

New Zealand had a seasonally adjusted current account deficit of NZ$1.598 billion in the second quarter of 2017, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.
That follows the NZ$2.2.85 billion shortfall in the three months prior.
On a yearly basis, New Zealand’s current account deficit was NZ$7.5 billion (2.8 percent of GDP; it was 2.7 percent of GDP for the June 2016 year).
The goods deficit decreased NZ$677 million to reach NZ$446 million.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Japan Has Y113.642 Billion Trade Surplus - September 19, 2017
- BRAZIL: Ibovespa Closes Almost Stable Amid Profit-taking And Vale's Drop - September 19, 2017
- *Japan Exports +18.1% On Year, Imports +15.2% In August - September 19, 2017