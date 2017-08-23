New Zealand July Trade Surplus NZ$85 Million

New Zealand had a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$85 million in July, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

That was well ahead of forecasts for a deficit of NZ$200 million following the NZ$242 million surplus in June.

Exports surged an annual 178.0 percent to NZ$4.63 billion, beating expectations for NZ$4.42 billion and down from NZ$4.70 billion in the previous month.

Imports advanced 5.4 percent on year to NZ$4.55 billion versus forecasts for NZ$4.60 billion and up from NZ$4.46 billion a month earlier.

