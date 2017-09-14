New Zealand Manufacturing Index Jumps In August – Business NZ

The manufacturing sector in New Zealand continued to expand in August, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Business NZ showed on Friday with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 57.9.
That’s up from 55.5 in July, and it moves farther above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, the index was fueled by gains from new orders and production.
