New Zealand Manufacturing Index Jumps In August – Business NZ

The manufacturing sector in New Zealand continued to expand in August, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Business NZ showed on Friday with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 57.9.

That’s up from 55.5 in July, and it moves farther above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, the index was fueled by gains from new orders and production.

