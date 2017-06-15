New Zealand Manufacturing Sector Picks Up Steam

The manufacturing sector in New Zealand continued to expand in May, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Business NZ showed on Friday with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 58.5.

That’s up from 56.9 in April, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

It marks the highest score since January 2016.

