New Zealand Manufacturing Sector Picks Up Steam

The manufacturing sector in New Zealand continued to expand in May, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Business NZ showed on Friday with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 58.5.
That’s up from 56.9 in April, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
It marks the highest score since January 2016.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- New Zealand Manufacturing Sector Activity Rises in May, Pmi Rises to 58.5 - June 15, 2017
- Swedish Wage Likely to Grow 2.8 Pct Y/y in 2017, Household Consumption to rise 1.6 Pct – Danske Bank - June 15, 2017
- Danish Private Consumption Likely to Grow Just Over 2 Pct in 2017 and 2018, says Danske Bank - June 15, 2017