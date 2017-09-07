New Zealand Manufacturing Volume Gains 1.0% In Q2

Manufacturing volume in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2017, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday.

That follows the upwardly revised 0.2 percent decline in the first quarter (originally -0.3 percent).

The actual volume of total manufacturing sales was up 0.4 percent in Q2. The value of manufacturing sales was NZ$26.6 billion in the quarter, up NZ$2.3 billion from a year earlier.

Manufacturing activity jumped 3.9 percent, accelerating from 2.8 percent in the three months prior.

