New Zealand Net Migration Climbs In July

New Zealand’s net migration increased in July from a year ago, driven by record number of immigrants, figures from Statistics New Zealand showed Monday.

In the year to July 31, net migration reached a new record high of 72,402, up from 69,015 in the same period of 2016.

Migrant arrivals numbered 132,000 and migrant departures totaled 59,700.

“Most migrants currently arrive in New Zealand on short-term work and student visas,” population statistics senior manager, Peter Dolan, said.

“However, it’s how long they stay in New Zealand, not their visa type, which affects whether they are counted as long-term migrants or short-term visitors.”

Visitor arrivals to the country grew 9.0 percent from July last year to 3.66 million. Overseas trips by New Zealand residents climbed by 11.0 percent to 2.77 million.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com