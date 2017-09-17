New Zealand Services Index Accelerates In August

The services sector in New Zealand picked up steam in August, the latest survey from Business NZ revealed on Monday with a Performance of Services Index score of 57.3.

That’s up from 56.0 in July, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, the index was boosted by solid gains from sales and new orders.

“Melded with the PMI, the latest PSI forms a picture of rude growth in the NZ economy, overall,” said BNZ Senior Economist Craig Ebert.

