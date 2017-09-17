New Zealand Services Index Due On Monday

New Zealand will on Monday see August results for its Performance of Services Index, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, the index score was 56.0.

Australia will release August numbers for new motor vehicle sales; in July, sales were down 2.0 percent on month and up 1.8 percent on year.

Hong Kong will provide unemployment figures for August; in July, the jobless rate was 3.1 percent.

Malaysia will see July numbers for unemployment; in June, the jobless rate was 3.4 percent and the participation rate was 67.8 percent.

Singapore will release August data for imports, exports and trade balance. In July, imports were worth 36.96 SGD and exports were at 42.89 SGD for a trade surplus of 5.93 billion SGD.

