Norway Keeps Key Rate Unchanged

Norway’s central bank retained its key policy rate and hinted that the rate will remain at current level in the period ahead.

The executive board of Norges Bank unanimously decided to maintain the policy rate at 0.50 percent. The previous change in the rate was a quarter-point reduction in March 2016.

Policymakers noted that there is a continued need for an expansionary monetary policy. Interest rates abroad are low.

Capacity utilization in the Norwegian economy is below a normal level, and the outlook suggests that inflation will remain below 2.5 percent in the coming years, the bank said.

Further, the bank said uncertainty surrounding the effects of monetary policy suggests a cautious approach to interest rate setting, also when it becomes appropriate to increase the key policy rate.

“The Executive Board’s current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks suggests that the key policy rate will remain at today’s level in the period ahead,” Governor ?ystein Olsen said.

