Norway Q2 Current Account Surplus Shrinks

Norway’s current account surplus declined in the three months ended June, figures from Statistics Norway showed Wednesday.

The current account surplus fell to NOK 35.8 billion in the second quarter from 41.6 billion in the first quarter.

However, it was well above the surplus of NOK 21.2 billion in the corresponding period last year.

The goods and services trade balance showed a deficit of NOK 7.49 billion in the June quarter versus a surplus of NOK 24.8 billion in the previous quarter.

Balance of income and current transfers came in at a surplus of NOK 43.3 billion in the second quarter, up from NOK 16.7 billion in the first quarter.

