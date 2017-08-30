Norway Retail Sales Rebound In July

Norway’s retail sales increased in July after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Norway showed Wednesday.

The retail sales volume, excluding motor vehicles, rose by a seasonally-adjusted 0.4 percent month-over-month in July, reversing a 0.6 percent decrease in June.

The volume of retail sales grew 3.5 percent year-over-year in July.

