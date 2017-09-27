Norway's Jobless Rate At 4.2%

Norway’s unemployment rate declined in July, Statistics Norway reported Wednesday.

The jobless rate fell to 4.2 percent in July from 4.5 percent in April. The rate came in line with expectations.

The rate for July indicates the average for June to August period and the April data reflects March to May period.

The number of unemployed decreased by 9,000 from April to 116,000 in July. This change was within the margin of error of the labor force survey, the statistical office said.

