Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / NZ Dollar Falls Amid Political Uncertainty

NZ Dollar Falls Amid Political Uncertainty

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday amid ongoing uncertainty about Saturday’s general election as no single party won enough seats to form a government.

Investor sentiment dampened after North Korea’s top diplomat said on Monday that a weekend tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump counted as a declaration of war and North Korea has the right to take countermeasures, including shooting down U.S. bombers, even in international space.

In other economic news, data from ANZ Bank showed that the business confidence in New Zealand weakened to the lowest level in two years in September on political uncertainty. The business confidence index plunged to 0.0 in September from 18.3 in August. Moreover, this was the lowest level since September 2015.

Data from Statistics New Zealand showed that New Zealand had a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$1.235 billion in August. That missed forecasts for a shortfall of NZ$825 million following the NZ$98 million surplus in July.

Exports were up 9.0 percent on year to NZ$3.69 percent, missing forecast of NZ$4.05 billion, and down from NZ$4.63 billion in the previous month.

Imports advanced an annual 6.5 percent to NZ$4.92 billion versus forecast of NZ$4.80 billion after showing NZ$4.53 billion a month earlier.

In the Asian trading, the NZ dollar fell to near 2-week lows of 0.7236 against the U.S. dollar and 80.76 against the yen, from yesterday’s closing quotes of 0.7263 and 81.15, respectively. If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it may find support around 0.70 against the greenback, 79.00 against the yen.

Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi dropped to a 6-day low of 1.0976 from yesterday’s closing value of 1.0921. The kiwi may test support near the 1.11 region.

The kiwi edged down to 1.6385 against the euro, from yesterday’s closing value of 1.6309. On the downside, 1.66 is seen as the next support level for the kiwi.

In the events today, U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for July, U.S. new home sales index for August and U.S. consumer confidence index for September are due to be released in the New York session.

At 8:00 am ET, ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet chairs Jean Monnet Lecture, “Good Pension Design” at Second ECB Annual Research Conference organized by the ECB in Frankfurt, Germany.

At 9:30 am ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester moderates a “Global Outlook” panel at the 59th National Association for Business Economics annual meeting, which will debate collective challenges under the theme “Prospects for Growth: Reassessing the Fundamentals”, in Cleveland, Ohio.

At 10:30 am ET, Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on “Labor Market Disparities” before the Federal Reserve Board Conference, “Disparities in the Labor Market: What are we Missing?”, in Washington.

At 12:30 pm ET,Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is expected to speak on the economic outlook and monetary policy before the Atlanta Press Club.

At 12:45 pm ET, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to deliver a speech titled “Inflation, Uncertainty, and Monetary Policy” at the National Association for Business Economics Annual Meeting, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.