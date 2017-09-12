NZ Dollar Recovers Against Majors

The New Zealand dollar recovered from early lows against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Wednesday.

The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 2-week high of 79.52 against the yen, from an early low of 78.94.

Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to 6-day highs of 1.6452 and 1.1036 from early lows of 1.6569 and 1.1107, respectively.

Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged up to 0.7275 from an early 5-day low of 0.7217.

If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 80.00 against the yen, 1.62 against the euro, 1.09 against the aussie and 0.73 against the greenback.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com