NZ Dollar Retreats Against Majors

The New Zealand dollar retreated from early highs against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.

The NZ dollar fell to 81.40 against the yen and 1.0978 against the Australian dollar, from an early more than a 6-week high of 81.86 and a 4-week high of 1.0921, respectively.

Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi dropped to 0.7303 and 1.6439 from an early 2-day highs of 0.7342 and 1.6349, respectively.

If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 79.00 against the yen, 1.11 against the aussie, 0.72 against the greenback and 1.66 against the euro.

