PACIFIC ALLIANCE: Bloc In Talks With Asia-Pacific Countries

The Alliance of the Pacific, made up of Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, started Thursday in Lima to negotiate trade agreements with Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Singapore to join the organization as associate states, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Trade of Peru.

Peruvian Vice Minister of Foreign Trade, Edgar V?squez, said that the first official round of talks would be held on October 23.

“We have agreed that trade agreements with these countries should be ambitious, and that in addition to covering such matters as tariff measures, trade in services, investment and movement of people, we will include novel and profitable issues for the country, such as the development and internationalization of SMEs,” he said.

