The Alliance of the Pacific, made up of Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, started Thursday in Lima to negotiate trade agreements with Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Singapore to join the organization as associate states, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Trade of Peru.
Peruvian Vice Minister of Foreign Trade, Edgar V?squez, said that the first official round of talks would be held on October 23.
“We have agreed that trade agreements with these countries should be ambitious, and that in addition to covering such matters as tariff measures, trade in services, investment and movement of people, we will include novel and profitable issues for the country, such as the development and internationalization of SMEs,” he said.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- PACIFIC ALLIANCE: Bloc In Talks With Asia-Pacific Countries - September 10, 2017
- BRAZIL: 'Dilma And Lula Knew About Odebrecht's Corruption,' Says Palocci - September 10, 2017
- VENEZUELA: Maduro Presents Economic Bill Draft Before ANC - September 10, 2017