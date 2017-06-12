Following on from last week, we continue to bust some of the most prolific myths surrounding the emerging development of cryptocurrencies. Myth #5: Cryptocurrency is only a currency Actually, cryptocurrency at its most basic level is a form of technology that allows applications to be developed, while it does have some characteristics of a currency, […] The post Part 2-Bitcoin Myths busted appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Part 2-Bitcoin Myths busted - June 12, 2017
- GBP/USD recovers, capped by resistance and looks vulnerable - June 12, 2017
- GBP/USD Forecast June 12-16 2017 - June 12, 2017