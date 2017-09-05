PEMEX: Crude Shipments Canceled Due To Hurricane Harvey

Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex canceled some shipments of crude oil as a result of the closure of ports in the United States after the Hurricane Harvey hit the Gulf of Mexico’s coast.

Given to this, Pemex also decided to advance its maintenance procedures in the Zaap field platforms in the Sonda del Campeche area. These works were originally scheduled to be carried out in November, so the total estimated production target for 2017 would not be affected, Pemex said in a statement.

According to the oil company, during the period in which these maintenance works are carried out, there would be an output reduction estimated at 330 thousand barrels per day of oil, a volume that was already booked in the production estimates for this year.

