PERU: Congress Rejects Confidence Vote

Peru’s Congress rejected the confidence vote requested by the country’s Prime Minister Fernando Zavala. In a 77-22 vote, with 16 abstentions, the Parliament decided to force ministers to leave their posts, and make President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski to form a new cabinet.

Zavala requested the vote on Wednesday, after accusing the parliamentary majority of censorship. He also said that the cabinet is undermining the educational reforms proposed by the government and forced the resignation of the Minister of Education, Maril? Martens. She is under fire for her allegedly pivotal role in a teacher’s strike that lasted for 45 days.

“I am grateful for the great work of my Prime Minister and his Cabinet, who worked to protect state policies for the benefit of the country,” Kuczynski wrote on Twitter. The president also stressed that he would take “not a step back, in defense of the education reform.”

According to the Peruvian Constitution, if Congress twice refuses to support an entire cabinet of ministers, the president is empowered to dissolve the parliament and to convene a legislative election.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com