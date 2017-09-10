PERU: Government Announces Investment Plan In Infrastructure

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has announced a million-dollar investment plan for 28 billion soles over the next two and a half years in infrastructure projects such as roads, ports, airports, dams and housing.

According to the government, these investments would contribute to boost the economy, generate more employment and improve the living conditions of the population.

Kuczynski said that the start-up of the projects would allow boosting the construction sector after a few years of contraction.

The president announced that it is planned to construct more than 7,500 kilometers of roads, 46,000 houses, as well as refurbish drainage systems in cities such as Piura, Chiclayo, Trujillo, and in places like Lircay in Huancavelica.

