PERU: Mining Investment Rises 1.5%, Interrupting Three Years Of Decline

Peru’s mining sector investments between January and July 2017 reached US$ 2.372 billion, a 1.5% growth compared to the same period of the previous year.
It was also the first increase since May 2014, according to the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines.
Almost all mining investment items posted increases in the period: exploration (+25.2%), mining equipment (+25.1%), preparation (+23.6%), infrastructure (+22%), equipment (+12%) and investments in operation (+10.5%).
Mining exploration investments totaled US$ 237 million.
