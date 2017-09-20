PERU: New Cabinet To Ask Confidence Vote Of Congress On October 12

Peru’s new cabinet will be presented on October 12 before Congress to ask for a confidence vote, said Mercedes Ar?oz. She was appointed as new president of the Council of Minister by the Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski after the Congress has denied the vote of confidence requested by the former minister Fernando Zavala.

Ar?oz Fern?ndez spoke yesterday with the Congress’ speaker, Luis Galarreta, and said that she would meet with all represented parties in the House to present the government’s legislative agenda in the next few days.

Over the weekend, Kuczynski sworn in his new cabinet, after the country’s Congress rejected on Friday the confidence vote requested by the then prime minister Fernando Zavala. The decision forced five ministers to step down and led Kuczynski to form a new government team while ratifying the remaining 13 ministers.

Zavala requested the vote last week, after accusing the parliamentary majority of censorship. He also said that the cabinet is undermining the educational reforms proposed by the government and forced the resignation of the Minister of Education, Maril? Martens. She is under fire due to her allegedly pivotal role in a teacher’s strike that lasted for 45 days.

According to the Peruvian Constitution, if Congress twice refuses to support an entire cabinet of ministers, the president is empowered to dissolve the parliament and to convene a legislative election.

